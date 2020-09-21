Cattails Cottage to open Wednesday for cancer patients

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Wednesday, Sept. 23, cancer patients who travel long distances for treatment in Marshfield, will have a new place to stay thanks to the Marshfield Clinic Health System and the community.

Cattails Cottage is meant for traveling cancer patients who need a safe and comfortable place to stay during treatment.

“This is probably the best project I’ve ever been involved in,” Volunteer Design Coordinator Julie Lang said. “This is so rewarding because this is a direct patient. This is going to affect real people just like me and you [and] when you’re undergoing cancer treatment you want to have a place that’s safe and loving.”

After seven weeks straight of non-stop hard work, the Cattails Cottage is near completion.

The cottage provides free temporary living space for cancer patients and their caregiver that are living 40 or more miles away that get their treatment at Marshfield Clinic.

“We understand that a cancer journey brings a lot of challenges and stress and for our patients that have to travel, we’re really pleased to be able to offer them safe housing,” Marshfield Health Clinic Chief Philanthropy Officer Teri Wilczek said.

The house has all the amenities needed with 11 bedrooms, two kitchens, free meals, laundry, a patio, elevators, and much more.

It’s needed in Marshfield now because the hope lodge across the street closed its doors during the summer due to financial constraints from COVID-19.

In effect, the community came together and renovated a former convent across the street from the hope lodge and turned it into Cattails Cottage.

“This has been a true labor of love and we have had hundreds of volunteers, donors, businesses, community groups, medical staff coming together to make this a reality,” Wilczek said.

As the last few touches are added to the home, excitement is building up to give others a chance for hope.

“I’m amazed and I’m touched and I think none of this would have been possible without the community’s support,” Lang said.

The clinic itself is just about a quarter of a mile away from the cottage so patients are in close proximity to the care they need for however long they need it.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.