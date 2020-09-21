Advertisement

Cattails Cottage to open Wednesday for cancer patients

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Wednesday, Sept. 23, cancer patients who travel long distances for treatment in Marshfield, will have a new place to stay thanks to the Marshfield Clinic Health System and the community.

Cattails Cottage is meant for traveling cancer patients who need a safe and comfortable place to stay during treatment.

“This is probably the best project I’ve ever been involved in,” Volunteer Design Coordinator Julie Lang said. “This is so rewarding because this is a direct patient. This is going to affect real people just like me and you [and] when you’re undergoing cancer treatment you want to have a place that’s safe and loving.”

After seven weeks straight of non-stop hard work, the Cattails Cottage is near completion.

The cottage provides free temporary living space for cancer patients and their caregiver that are living 40 or more miles away that get their treatment at Marshfield Clinic.

“We understand that a cancer journey brings a lot of challenges and stress and for our patients that have to travel, we’re really pleased to be able to offer them safe housing,” Marshfield Health Clinic Chief Philanthropy Officer Teri Wilczek said.

The house has all the amenities needed with 11 bedrooms, two kitchens, free meals, laundry, a patio, elevators, and much more.

It’s needed in Marshfield now because the hope lodge across the street closed its doors during the summer due to financial constraints from COVID-19.

In effect, the community came together and renovated a former convent across the street from the hope lodge and turned it into Cattails Cottage.

“This has been a true labor of love and we have had hundreds of volunteers, donors, businesses, community groups, medical staff coming together to make this a reality,” Wilczek said.

As the last few touches are added to the home, excitement is building up to give others a chance for hope.

“I’m amazed and I’m touched and I think none of this would have been possible without the community’s support,” Lang said.

The clinic itself is just about a quarter of a mile away from the cottage so patients are in close proximity to the care they need for however long they need it.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Barrett emerges as court favorite; Trump to pick by weekend

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, LISA MASCARO and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
President Donald Trump said Monday he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court by week’s end, before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is buried, launching a monumental Senate confirmation fight ahead of the November election.

News

Community spread of COVID-19 surging, affecting Marathon County schools

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Stella Porter
Whether you have a child in school or not, the health department says your actions affect whether schools continue to see a rise in cases behind their doors and whether they can stay open.

News

Doctors: Flu vaccinations crucial this winter

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Getting your flu shot is always important, but it might be more important this year than ever.

News

Furnace installations jump, locals prepare for winter

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Although it may seem early to think about the winter, some say you should be thinking about your furnace now.

News

Independent consultant to review Kenosha shooting investigation

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Monday evening Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul along with the Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley provided an update regarding the investigation of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Latest News

News

Despite current warm weather now is the time to think about your furnace

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Experts say planning ahead can help you avoid big headaches in winter

News

COVID-19 cases pop up in schools across the area

Updated: 46 minutes ago
In the D.C. Everest District several cases have been reported, but none were contracted in school

News

Cattails Cottage offers place for traveling cancer patients to stay in Marshfield

Updated: 1 hours ago
New facility opening soon for traveling cancer patients in Marshfield

News

Marathon Co. Public Library branch in Marathon collecting cards for healthcare workers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Marathon County Public Library is asking for the community to show their appreciation for health care workers by offering a note and card-making initiative from October 5-9 at its Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City.

News

Health Department warns of surge in COVID-19 cases in Marathon Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Marathon Co. Health Department says they are overwhelmed in contacting people who have been exposed to the virus