Annual Turkey Trot won’t be held in-person in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An annual Thanksgiving day 5K walk/run will not be held in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The Eastbay Turkey Trot started in 2009 by a group of Eastbay employees that wanted to give back to their community. Each Thanksgiving nearly 2,000 people take part in raising money for the Marathon County Hunger Coalition.

“Due to health and safety concerns associated with COVID-19, Eastbay will be canceling its in-person Eastbay Turkey Trot for 2020. In lieu of the physical race, Eastbay will be donating $10,000 to the Marathon County Hunger Coalition and encouraging its annual participants to join United Way of Marathon County for a virtual race experience,” explained organizer Amanda Sahr.

Last year, the Turkey Trot had a record 1,905 participants, collected 2,894 pounds of food, and raised a record of $60,578.

