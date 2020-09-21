Almond-Bancroft confirms 1 COVID case, some football players may have been exposed
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Almond-Bancroft District Administrator Penny Boileau tells NewsChannel 7, some members of the football team may have been exposed to COVID-19.
In an email, Dr. Boileau said their one confirmed case. “Families were notified if their child was identified as a contact,” she wrote.
No other details have been released.
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.