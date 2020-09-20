Wood County mother of two receives kidney transplant

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WSAW) - It’s a prayer answered for Ali Snortheim and her family.

On Thursday, the Wood County mother of two received the kidney transplant she had been waiting for.

Diagnosed with Anti-glomerular basement membrane antibody disease, Ali was in need of an O+ kidney.

That kidney was proving difficult to find, with many potential and willing donors like her sister, Ashley Turner, turned away because they weren’t compatible.

Finally, back in August, a breakthrough.

“We didn’t expect it ever to happen,” the girl’s mother, Wendy Bendickson, told NewsChannel 7 back in August. “It’s a miracle.”

Ashley received a call that her an Ali were accepted into the paired donor exchange program at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

How that program works is that Ashely will donate her kidney to a complete stranger and that recipient’s incompatible donor will donate their kidney to Ali.

Ali received her new kidney on Thursday and is currently on the mend. Ashley is set to donate her kidney on Wednesday.

For more information on becoming a live donor, you can contact the Central Wisconsin Gift of Life organization on Facebook.

There are nearly 114,000 people on the national waiting list for organ transplants throughout the United States.

Here in Wisconsin, over 2,000 men, women, and children are awaiting what could be a life-saving donation.

