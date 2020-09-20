Advertisement

Wisconsin surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers for 9/20/2020.
Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers for 9/20/2020.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With 1,665 new COVID-19 cases reported by the DHS on Sunday, Wisconsin has surpassed the 100,000 mark with 101,227 positive COVID-19 cases having been recorded in the state.

6,655 tests came back negative on Sunday, the total of negative cases now at 1,332,102.

One new death was reported on Sunday in Wood County. The state’s death toll now sits at 1,242.

DHS currently lists 14,143 cases as active with 85,824 cases listed as recovered.

The 7-day average of the percent positive of those tested currently sits at 16.3%.

Central Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers for 9/20/2020.
Central Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers for 9/20/2020.(WSAW)

In central Wisconsin, 61 new cases were reported in Shawano County, 46 in Marathon County and 42 in Portage County.

