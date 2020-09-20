Advertisement

Packers lead Lions 24-14 in the third quarter

packers lions
packers lions(WBAY)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers trailed for most of the first half, but Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field for a late touchdown to give the Packers a 17-14 lead at the half.

Defensive lineman Kenny Clark was out in the Packers game against the Lions, and the effects of not having Clark were put on display right away. Detroit marched 75-yards. Matthew Stafford went 3-for-3 with 40 yards and Kerryon Johnson rushed for 20 yards on five carries.

The Packers would battle their way into Lions territory. The drive would stall out at the Lions 25. Mason Crosby nailed a 43-yard field goal to cut Detroit’s lead to 7-3.

The Lions offense continued to click on their second drive. Stafford found Marvin Jones Jr. for the four-yard touchdown pass. Detroit jumped ahead 14-3.

Stafford was 7-for-10 with 75 yards and a touchdown, and Adrian Peterson rushed four times for 31 yards in the first quarter.

Aaron Jones took over on Green Bay’s second drive. He capped off the 75-yard drive with a seven-yard touchdown reception. The Packers were back in the game trailing 14-10. Jones tallied 16 rushing yards and 29 receiving yards on the drive.

Green Bay’s defense finally stopped the Lions on their third drive of the game. On the ensuing drive, the Packers would start at their own 10-yard line. Green Bay would push toward midfield but would punt it back to the Lions.

The Lions offense would stall out again. The Packers would get the ball back with just a minute left. Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field. Rodgers slung it down the middle to Robert Tonyan for the 11-yard touchdown to give the Packers a 17-14 lead.

The Lions would hustle to midfield and attempt a 57-yard field goal to end the half, but Matt Prater would miss the long attempt.

Rodgers would finish the first half going 12-for-18 with 127 yards and two touchdowns. Jones totaled 64 yards and one receiving touchdown. Davante Adams racked up 36 yards receiving on three catches. Defensively, Za’Darius Smith sacked Stafford late in the first half.

The second half would start with a bang. Jones exploded 75-yards for his longest career touchdown run on the first play of the half. The Packers start to pull away up 24-14.

