Longtime UW-Madison football chaplain ‘Father Mike’ passes away at 72

Longtime Wisconsin Badgers chaplain, Msgr. Michael L. Burke, also known as "Father Mike" died Saturday night.
Longtime Wisconsin Badgers chaplain, Msgr. Michael L. Burke, also known as "Father Mike" died Saturday night.
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Longtime chaplain of the Wisconsin Badgers football team, Msgr. Michael L. Burke, also known as “Father Mike” died Saturday night at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was 72 years old.

The Diocese of Madison Catholic Herald reports “Father Mike” served as the rector at Holy Name Seminary in Madison and pastor at St. Maria Goretti Parish in Madison.

Badger Football tweeted Sunday, “our hearts are heavy.”

Funeral arrangements are still pending.

