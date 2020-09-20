Gov. Evers orders flags to fly at half-staff for Justice Ginsberg

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday, Governor Tony Evers formally issued an executive order requiring flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

The order applies to “all buildings, grounds, and military installations of the state of Wisconsin equipped with such flags until sunset on the date of interment.”

"Justice Ginsburg was a stalwart public servant who spent her life working to hold our country accountable for our promises of equity, equality, truth, and justice. What a devastating loss,” said Gov. Evers.

Justice Ginsberg passed away Friday, September 18 at the age of 87 at her home in Washington, D.C. from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

A release from the Supreme Court of the United States said, “A private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.”

