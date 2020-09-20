First Alert Weather: Another great week ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today we are looking at a super Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for most. This also brings mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on our Sunday!

Tonight we cool down into the upper 40s for most, as temperatures will likely not dip down to near freezing temperatures this week. Afternoon temperatures will also warm up over the next few days. Today we are looking to reach the mid to upper 60s, with 70s returning for most by Monday. There is not much in terms of rain chances, but tomorrow brings around a 20% chance that we could see an isolated shower working through the area. Most will stay dry tomorrow however with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures eventually warm up to the mid to upper 70s by the middle of the week before another cooldown works through Wisconsin near the end of the week.

