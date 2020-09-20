Advertisement

Family farm traditions continue with expanded outdoor options at Lincoln County farm

One farm in our area is taking advantage of people’s desire to enjoy fresh air during the pandemic.
By Stella Porter
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - With the sights and sounds of fall coming to life around us, many families are enjoying their fall farm traditions. One farm in our area is taking advantage of people’s desire to enjoy fresh air during the pandemic.

A visit to Grampa’s Farm in Merrill might be on the list for many families, especially when many are cooped up inside. So the family-owned farm is now open during the week and doing brand-new activities like the pumpkin drop.

“We’ve changed a few activities to make it not quite as hands-on, and we’ve added a few things to make it worthwhile, and we’ve lowered our price this year to reflect those changes,” said Jered Severt, whose family owns and operates the farm.

Sunday many families enjoyed the corn maze, petting zoo and hay stacks.

“Outdoors, there’s lots of people here but also lots of activities to do, so everybody is spread out,” said Sheri Zuebella, who visited Grampa’s Farm with her kids.

They’re asking people to wear masks indoors and creating more safe outdoor options.

“Anything we thought people would be touching repeatedly, we changed it in some way, shape or form,” Severt said.

But they still want to give kids a sense of a normal fall on the farm.

“Everyone had a grandpa or an uncle or some place where they could go to the farm, but there’s less and less farms, so there’s less and less of people having that opportunity,” he said.

It’s a scene Severt says Grampa himself dreamed of seeing on his farm every year.

“My dad would be pretty happy. He kind of started the whole thing. We’re kind of keeping with his dream,” he said.

Grampa’s farm is open through October 11th. They’re open weekdays from 3:30pm to 7pm and weekends from 10am to 5pm.

For more information about Grampa's Farm, click here.

