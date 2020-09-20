Advertisement

Burnes, Braun help Brewers to 5-0 win over the Royals

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes threw six solid innings of four-hit ball, Ryan Braun hit a two-run homer in Milwaukee’s four-run eighth inning and the Brewers beat the Kansas City Royals 5-0 Saturday night.

With the win, Milwaukee moved into a tie with the Cincinnati Reds, one game behind second-place St. Louis in the NL Central. The top two teams in each division qualify for the postseason.

“It’s cliché. It’s simple, but you win games, and you feel pretty good about your chances,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after his team matched their season-high with three consecutive victories. “We’ve just got to keep doing it.”

Burnes continues as the best starting pitcher on the Brewers' staff. He is 4-0 in his last five starts, with 47 strikeouts and six walks in that span. Against the Royals, he struck out nine.

“It’s always nice to play meaningful baseball this late in September,” Burnes said. “I think we’re still a game out of the postseason or whatever it may be, but just to know that if you win two, three, four in a row — rattle a couple of wins, you’re in the postseason.”

The Royals best scoring chance against Burnes came with two out in the second when they got a runner to third. Burnes caught Ryan O’Hearn looking at a called third strike to get out of the jam.

“That was pretty good stuff today,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said of Burnes. “Life on the fastball. You can tell he had some deception. He was hiding the ball well. The cutter he was throwing backdoor to lefties, and chasing righties off the plate.”

Braun foiled Matheny’s strategy of issuing an intentional walk to Christian Yelich with two out and a runner already on. Braun followed with his 351st home run. He had left Friday night’s game with low back tightness and was a game-time decision.

Devin Williams retired the side in order in the seventh and eighth, including four strike outs. He has 47 strikeouts in 23 innings of relief.

Drew Rasmussen, who picked up his first major-league win with an inning of relief in Friday night’s 9-5 win, retired the side in order in the ninth to preserve the shutout.

Jacob Nottingham’s two-base hit off Royals reliever Scott Barlow in the eighth tacked on a big insurance run. Orlando Arcia singled and took third on Barlow’s errant pickoff throw.

Kris Bubic (1-6) allowed just a hit and an unearned run in 5 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old left-hander struck out seven, but tied his season-high with four walks, including two in the third that led to the Brewers' only run.

“His best, his best, yet,” Matheny said of Bubic’s pitching effort. “That’s just one of those indicators of things to come, where he’s controlling the strike zone with the fastball early on. That was, without question, the best breaking ball he’s had so far.”

Luis Urías walked and scored on a throwing error by second baseman Nicky Lopez. Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi got in the way as Lopez fielded Avisaíl García’s roller up the middle. Lopez stepped on second, but then threw wildly to first.

“Either one of them make that play, if they communicate to each other,” Matheny said of Mondesi and Lopez’s miscommunication.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Big Ten releases new fall football schedule, Wisconsin to kickoff season at Camp Randall

Updated: 11 hours ago
Wisconsin is scheduled to begin their season at their at home stadium Camp Randall against Illinois.

College

WIAC suspends sports through calendar year

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced that all winter sports events scheduled through Dec. 31 have been suspended.

Nba

Giannis Antetokounmpo wins 2019-20 NBA MVP

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the 2019-20 NBA Most Valuable Player.

News

National Bobblehead Museum unveils Bart Starr bobbleheads

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled four officially bobbleheads featuring Green Bay Packers legend, Bart Starr.

Latest News

Volleyball

Prep Highlights 9/17

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Thursday's prep highlights include volleyball.

Football

Edgar football rises together

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT
Jerry Sinz is entering his 46th season as Edgar’s head coach. His players say that even though he is 70-years-old, he is ready for kick-off. Sinz has already laid out the team’s motto.

Mlb

Braun 350th career HR, later plunked; Brews, Cards split DH

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Brent Suter and three relievers combined on a two-hitter, Ryan Braun hit his 350th career homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 Wednesday night to split a doubleheader.

National

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Enshrinement at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will take place next August for those players selected.

Nba

Giannis Antetokounmpo named unanimous All-NBA First Team

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
For the second year in a row, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named All-NBA First Team. Antetokounmpo received a perfect 100 points in the voting.

News

Packers great Charles Woodson nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Woodson and 13 other modern-era greats are are among the first-year nominees.