Biden to visit Wisconsin on Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Biden campaign announced Sunday Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will visit Manitowoc on Monday.

The campaign told NewsChannel 7 more details about Biden’s visit are expected to be released Sunday night.

Biden’s visit comes four days after President Donald Trump held a campaign rally at a private hangar at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee.

The Democratic presidential nominee was last in Wisconsin on September 3 when he and Dr. Jill Biden visited Kenosha.

Stay with NewsChannel 7 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.