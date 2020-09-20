Advertisement

Biden to visit Wisconsin on Monday

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and wildfires affecting western states, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and wildfires affecting western states, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Biden campaign announced Sunday Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will visit Manitowoc on Monday.

The campaign told NewsChannel 7 more details about Biden’s visit are expected to be released Sunday night.

Biden’s visit comes four days after President Donald Trump held a campaign rally at a private hangar at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee.

The Democratic presidential nominee was last in Wisconsin on September 3 when he and Dr. Jill Biden visited Kenosha.

