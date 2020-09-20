4 positive COVID-19 cases reported to D.C. Everest school district

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest school district has been made aware of 4 positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend by the Marathon County Health Department. One case was confirmed at Riverside Elementary, one case at D.C. Everest Jr. High and two cases at D.C. Everest Senior High.

In an email sent to parents on Saturday, school officials with the D.C. Everest School District confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Riverside Elementary.

On Sunday, parents of Junior and Senior High students received a similar email confirming positive cases.

The emails state that the district is working closely with the Marathon County Health Department and will be taking necessary steps to protect the health of students and staff.

The emails do not state whether those infected are students or staff.

Officials say the schools will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected to help control the spread, adding that the Marathon County Health Department may reach out to families as they work to identify, notify and quarantine any students or staff that may have come into close contact with the affected people.

Families are encouraged to follow these guidelines to help prevent further spread of illness:

- Notify the school if your child is diagnosed with COVID-19 or shows symptoms of COVID-19

- Notify the school if your child had contact with someone who you know was diagnosed with COVID-19

- Keep students home from school if they are sick

- Encourage good habits: frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, use of face coverings in public, and staying home as much as possible

COVID-19 symptoms can include:

- Fever (temperature 100.4 degrees or higher)

- Cough

- Trouble breathing

- Chills

- Muscle/body aches

- Loss of sense of taste or smell

- Runny nose or nasal congestion

- Fatigue

- Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea

