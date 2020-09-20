Advertisement

4 positive COVID-19 cases reported to D.C. Everest school district

Sign outside DC Everest Senior High School
Sign outside DC Everest Senior High School(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest school district has been made aware of 4 positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend by the Marathon County Health Department. One case was confirmed at Riverside Elementary, one case at D.C. Everest Jr. High and two cases at D.C. Everest Senior High.

In an email sent to parents on Saturday, school officials with the D.C. Everest School District confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Riverside Elementary.

On Sunday, parents of Junior and Senior High students received a similar email confirming positive cases.

The emails state that the district is working closely with the Marathon County Health Department and will be taking necessary steps to protect the health of students and staff.

The emails do not state whether those infected are students or staff.

Officials say the schools will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected to help control the spread, adding that the Marathon County Health Department may reach out to families as they work to identify, notify and quarantine any students or staff that may have come into close contact with the affected people.

Families are encouraged to follow these guidelines to help prevent further spread of illness:

- Notify the school if your child is diagnosed with COVID-19 or shows symptoms of COVID-19

- Notify the school if your child had contact with someone who you know was diagnosed with COVID-19

- Keep students home from school if they are sick

- Encourage good habits: frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, use of face coverings in public, and staying home as much as possible

COVID-19 symptoms can include:

- Fever (temperature 100.4 degrees or higher)

- Cough

- Trouble breathing

- Chills

- Muscle/body aches

- Loss of sense of taste or smell

- Runny nose or nasal congestion

- Fatigue

- Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family farm traditions continue with expanded outdoor options at Lincoln County farm

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Stella Porter
One farm in our area is taking advantage of people’s desire to enjoy fresh air during the pandemic.

Extra

Wisconsin surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
With 1,665 new COVID-19 cases reported by the DHS on Sunday, Wisconsin has surpassed the 100,000 mark with 101,227 positive COVID-19 cases having been recorded in the state.

News

Brewers have 3 positive COVID tests at alternate site

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Brewers had two players and a staff member test positive for the coronavirus at their alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin.

News

Gov. Evers orders flags to fly at half-staff for Justice Ginsberg

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Sunday, Governor Tony Evers formally issued an executive order requiring flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Latest News

News

Biden to visit Wisconsin on Monday, Jill Biden to host virtual event with Rep. Ron Kind

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Biden campaign announced Sunday Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will visit Manitowoc on Monday.

News

7 Things You Need To Know (09-20-20)

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Helene's Hilltop Orchard

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Longtime UW-Madison football chaplain ‘Father Mike’ passes away at 72

Updated: 14 hours ago
"Father Mike" dies at 72 years old.

News

Wood County mom receives new kidney

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Cyclists utilize new bike lanes

Updated: 19 hours ago