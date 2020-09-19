Wausau gathers to celebrate the life of Claire Hornby

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau community gathered to say goodbye to Claire Hornby, a young girl who died late last week after a courageous battle with cancer.

It was a ‘celebration of life’ held in the parking lot of Wausau East High School, open to all who wanted to come.

Hundreds of Hornby’s friends, family, and classmates showed up to pay their respects. Many of them had fond memories.

“Anytime you would see Claire, she would have a smile on her face. She was a super kind girl. And she was always making everybody smile and trying to make sure everybody was having a good day,” John Marshall Elementary teacher Traci Petit said.

For a family relative, he remembers a fond memory of Claire at a family reunion just a few years ago.

“She just, was so happy and playing with the other kids. They were rolling down the hill towards the lake. It almost seemed like nothing was wrong,” Jerry Knutson said.

Attendees stayed in their car except for her classmates, who were able to step out and give Claire her last goodbye.

The service was live streamed and aired over the radio for those who stayed in the car.

