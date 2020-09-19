Advertisement

Wausau gathers to celebrate the life of Claire Hornby

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau community gathered to say goodbye to Claire Hornby, a young girl who died late last week after a courageous battle with cancer.

It was a ‘celebration of life’ held in the parking lot of Wausau East High School, open to all who wanted to come.

Hundreds of Hornby’s friends, family, and classmates showed up to pay their respects. Many of them had fond memories.

“Anytime you would see Claire, she would have a smile on her face. She was a super kind girl. And she was always making everybody smile and trying to make sure everybody was having a good day,” John Marshall Elementary teacher Traci Petit said.

For a family relative, he remembers a fond memory of Claire at a family reunion just a few years ago.

“She just, was so happy and playing with the other kids. They were rolling down the hill towards the lake. It almost seemed like nothing was wrong,” Jerry Knutson said.

Attendees stayed in their car except for her classmates, who were able to step out and give Claire her last goodbye.

The service was live streamed and aired over the radio for those who stayed in the car.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cyclists utilize new bike lanes in Stevens Point

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Getting a taste of the Fair

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Drive-in Movie Night

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

Man biking for organ donation

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Crews investigate fire in Weston

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Remembering Claire Hornby

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Man in Plover donates kidney to stranger, bikes to raise awareness

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stella Porter
A conversation sparked between two strangers in Louisiana led to one of them offering the other his kidney.

News

Stevens Point cyclists take advantage of new bike lanes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
The newly installed bike lanes in Stevens Point have drawn controversy. Saturday, a group in Stevens Point decided to utilize them, and show how they can be used.

News

Merrill Businesses adjust to pandemic, some unsuccessful

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
For 15 years off main street in Merrill, CPR Computer Service has been there. But on September 25, the open light will shut off.

News

No injuries, two garages destroyed by fire in Weston

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Crews are working to put out a structure fire in Weston.