UW System President Tommy Thompson issues statement on UW-River Falls mitigation steps

(WEAU)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson issued a statement regarding UW-River Falls mitigation steps Friday.

Thompson said UW-River Falls Chancellor Connie Foster’s decision to suspend face-to-face instruction will “curtail” the recent increase in coronavirus cases across the campus.

“Moving to online course delivery for a two-week period while sheltering in place can be an effective tactic, as we have seen elsewhere,” Thompson said. “We continue to ask students at all of our universities to be vigilant to combat this virus – wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands.”

Below is Thompson’s full statement.

Today’s announcement by UW-River Falls Chancellor Connie Foster to suspend in-person classes for two weeks while imposing shelter-in-place within its campus community will curtail the COVID-19 case increases we have identified on the campus. Moving to online course delivery for a two-week period while sheltering in place can be an effective tactic, as we have seen elsewhere. We appreciate the collaborative efforts of the Pierce County Public Health Department.

Our rapid antigen tests are successfully identifying pockets of infection at a few campuses, and we will continue to take immediate and aggressive steps where this is the case.

We continue to ask students at all of our universities to be vigilant to combat this virus – wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands.

University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson

