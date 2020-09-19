UW System President Tommy Thompson issues statement on UW-River Falls mitigation steps

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson issued a statement regarding UW-River Falls mitigation steps Friday.

Thompson said UW-River Falls Chancellor Connie Foster’s decision to suspend face-to-face instruction will “curtail” the recent increase in coronavirus cases across the campus.

“Moving to online course delivery for a two-week period while sheltering in place can be an effective tactic, as we have seen elsewhere,” Thompson said. “We continue to ask students at all of our universities to be vigilant to combat this virus – wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands.”

Below is Thompson’s full statement.

