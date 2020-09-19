Advertisement

Stevens Point cyclists take advantage of new bike lanes

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The newly installed bike lanes in Stevens Point have drawn controversy. Saturday, a group in Stevens Point decided to utilize them, and show how they can be used.

"oh man there’s bike lanes here, that’s so awesome’. I get so giddy when I see a bike lane,” Allison Birr, the organizer of the “Bike Lanes Bound” event, said.

For all that controversy the lanes have caused, Birr wanted to shift the conversation to a positive light.

“I just want to draw awareness and let people know that, 'hey, this is where they are. There are people that are excited about it and are avid bikers around here,” Birr explained.

Those that attended said the bike lanes can be used in a positive way. And it can be beneficial to the community.

“It’s great to be around town safely on a bike and to give the cyclists a place to be without figuring out where to go,” Jeff Dahlseng, a cyclist at the event, said.

The idea began a month ago when Birr first noticed the lanes. Around 30 people showed up to join the ride.

“I know people that choose not to own a car. They bike to work every single day. I feel safer knowing that they have a safer mode of transportation to get there,” Birr said.

The 8-mile bike ride took the cyclists around Stevens Point, starting downtown and then up through the Schmeeckle Reserve, then circled back through downtown.

And under the sun and comfortable weather, the cyclists took advantage.

“I think adding opportunities. and options for people, it’s always a better idea. It has more advantages than disadvantages,” Dahlseng said.

And it gave them an opportunity to find more of them.

“I kind of drive around and see if I can find new ones because I don’t think I know where all of them are at yet," Birr said excitedly.

