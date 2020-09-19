Advertisement

Portage County reports 4th COVID-19 related death

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Health and Human Services is confirming the county’s 4th death associated with the coronavirus.

“We are saddened by the loss of another county resident,” said Raymond Przybelski, Director of Portage County Health and Human Services, in a press release.

No details were immediately available about the age or health of the individual who died.

