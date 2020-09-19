Portage County reports 4th COVID-19 related death

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Health and Human Services is confirming the county’s 4th death associated with the coronavirus.

“We are saddened by the loss of another county resident,” said Raymond Przybelski, Director of Portage County Health and Human Services, in a press release.

No details were immediately available about the age or health of the individual who died.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.