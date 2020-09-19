Advertisement

Organizers hope drive-in movies add a sense of ‘normalcy’

By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon Park is the place to be this weekend for movie lovers looking for a unique, fun atmosphere to take in an animated classic.

U.S Cellular is offering two free, drive-in showings of Shrek, the first taking place Friday night and the second showing set to begin Saturday night at 7:00.

“We’re doing the original Shrek; the old nostalgia movie,” said Eli Bottelman, manager of a U.S. Cellular store in Wausau. “There’s been a lot of changes within our world these last few months and we just wanted to bring a little bit of normalcy to that."

The event gave families the chance to enjoy the movie while remaining socially distanced.

For some, it was a chance to reminisce on old times while making new memories with their families.

“I was pretty excited myself because I used to do it when I was younger,” said Felicia Notz, who watched the movie with her younger cousin and two daughters. “To have something fun for the kids to do is pretty cool.”

This is part of a national program for U.S. Cellular. Next weekend, the company will be showing a film in Green Bay with Lambeau Field in the background.

“Tons of events that go on, and as those events became canceled and a lot of them moved the dates, we were trying to think out of the box of how we can still get involved and continue safety within the community” Bottelman explained. “We came up with the idea of this and the team is really excited and we’re happy to be able to bring it to the community.”

For those interested in attending, Bottelman said there are some spots available for drive-up patrons Saturday night.

Gates open for the free event beginning at 5:30.

