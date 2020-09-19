Merrill High School student tests positive for COVID-19

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill High School officials confirmed Friday that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, Karen Baker, Director of Pupil Services/Special Education at Merrill Area Public Schools, said the school is actively working with the Lincoln County Health Department to identify, notify, and quarantine any students or staff who may have come into close contact with the student who may be at risk of getting sick.

She said officials continue to clean and disinfect the school daily.

