MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are responding to a structure fire on Lahr Avenue in Weston. Multiple agencies are on scene working to put out the fire.

There is no word whether anyone was injured.

Everest Metro Police have the road blocked off to traffic.

Newschannel 7 has a crew at the scene. Stick with us for the very latest.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.