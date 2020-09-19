Advertisement

Big Ten releases new fall football schedule, Wisconsin to kickoff season at Camp Randall

The conferences first games are set to kick off the weekend of Oct. 24.
(WBAY)
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Big Ten has released details of its football schedule for the 2020 season Saturday. Wisconsin is scheduled to begin their season at home stadium Camp Randall against Illinois.

The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that stadiums will not be packed with fans and tickets will not be sold to the general public this football season.

Wisconsin’s 2020 schedule

Week 1: Wisconsin hosting Illinois, Oct. 24

Week 2: Wisconsin at Nebraska, Oct. 31

Week 3: Wisconsin hosting Purdue, Nov. 7

Week 4: Wisconsin at Michigan, Nov. 14.

Week 5: Wisconsin at Northwestern, Nov. 21

Week 6: Wisconsin hosting Minnesota, Nov. 28

Week 7: Wisconsin hosting Indiana, Dec. 5

Week 8: Wisconsin at Iowa, Dec. 12

The Big Ten Championship game will be held Dec. 19 in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

