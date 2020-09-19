3 Marshfield students test positive for COVID-19

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - 3 students in the School District of Marshfield tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent Friday evening. There is one case each at Grant Elementary, Marshfield Middle School, and Marshfield High School.

The district says they were notified of the positive cases by the Wood County Health Department. The schools are working on contact tracing, and quarantining one classroom from Grant Elementary. Those students and staff will participate in remote learning for two weeks. The district’s email says it anticipates needing to quarantine close contacts of the middle and high school cases.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.