Wisconsin awarded $16.7 million to counter addictions to opioids and stimulants

(WHSV)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A $16.7 million federal grant has been given to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to help reduce drug-related deaths. Opioids will be the top focus, but will also focus services on stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine.

Andrea Palm, DHS Secretary-designee said, “This grant funding allows us to target resources to the diverse needs of our communities through partnerships with state, tribal, county, and local agencies to connect people struggling with a drug addiction to the help they need while working to prevent harmful substance use and encouraging long-term recovery.”

