WIAC suspends sports through calendar year

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced that all winter sports events scheduled through Dec. 31 have been suspended.

“Following a thorough evaluation of all COVID-19 risks and safety protocols, and numerous meetings involving various Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) governance groups, the WIAC Council of Chancellors have voted unanimously to suspend all winter sports competition through December 31, 2020.”

This affects the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point men’s and women’s basketball teams, men’s and women’s hockey teams, men’s and women’s swimming teams, and men’s and women’s wrestling teams.

The WIAC also announced that it will monitor developments and make a determination regarding competitions in the spring semester at a later day.

