Wausau School District breaks ground on new school forest learning center

The Wausau School District broke ground on a new Environmental Learning Center at the Wausau School Forest
The Wausau School District broke ground on a new Environmental Learning Center at the Wausau School Forest
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Area students can look forward to new opportunities at the Wausau School Forest.

The district broke ground on a new environmental learning center Thursday afternoon. The center will provide a gathering space for students and guests where they can collaborate under one roof.

“The vision for the environmental learning center is to create a space where children can come, teachers can come here, and continue to develop those outdoor learning skills, you know, learn about the curriculum in an outdoor setting but it would be in a safer more comfortable manner,” said Superintendant Dr. Keith Hilts.

Phase One of the project will be funded through donations from area foundations and profits the district received from the sale of lumber. Phase One includes planning with a contractor on site-infrastructure, final blueprints, and scheduling contractors for well, grading/soil, and plans for new electric and water. Funding for the rest of the project is dependant on the November 3rd referendum.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

