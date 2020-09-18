Advertisement

Walmart to restructure employee roles, offer significant wage increase

FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Walmart on Thursday announced on social media it will raise hourly wages for 165,000 employees in October.

The retailer said its new wage ranges for hourly team lead roles start in between $18 and $21 an hour and can rise up to $30 an hour in Supercenters.

Walmart also said it is investing in skilled front-line hourly positions in Supercenters.

The minimums for hourly associates in the deli and bakery areas are increasing from $11 an hour to $15 or higher.

Pay is also being raised for several hourly auto care center roles. Most associates in these roles will receive a base pay increase of one dollar or more an hour, Walmart said.

Associates will get the pay increase in October, which will take the place of the annual increase they typically have to wait until February or April to receive, Walmart said.

Updated: 12 hours ago