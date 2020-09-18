Walls of Wittenberg offer free fall art show

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Walls of Wittenberg is an initiative that started several years ago to cover the city with colored murals, unique sculptures, and annual art shows featuring Wisconsin artists.

At this time the city currently has 30 murals painted on business all over town, showing off some of the great skill that Wisconsin has to offer.

While the city is proud of what they have been able to accomplish thanks to donations from community members, they say they never expected it to be so successful that they would run out of walls.

“You know what we do not have. We don’t have a lot of buildings. We have ideas for murals, but we kind of drive around looking for a place where we could possibly, you know, do a new one, where obviously a larger city has all kinds of possibilities,” Elaine Diffor the Walls of Wittenberg Vice President said.

While their murals are available for viewing 365 days of the year, over the next few weekends the group will be hosting their annual fall art show featuring local artists that haven’t been able to show their work for some time now due to the pandemic.

The art show will run from 11 to three on Saturdays and Sundays, September 19th- October 4th at the Walls of Wittenberg gallery.

Organizers encourage everyone to come down, check out the art show and then keep the fun going by taking a walk around town to see all the murals.

The art show is free to all. Masks are required to enter the building. Capacity will also be limited.

