Advertisement

Walls of Wittenberg offer free fall art show

Organizers encourage everyone to come down, check out the art show and then keep the fun going by taking a walk around town to see all the murals.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Walls of Wittenberg is an initiative that started several years ago to cover the city with colored murals, unique sculptures, and annual art shows featuring Wisconsin artists.

At this time the city currently has 30 murals painted on business all over town, showing off some of the great skill that Wisconsin has to offer.

While the city is proud of what they have been able to accomplish thanks to donations from community members, they say they never expected it to be so successful that they would run out of walls.

“You know what we do not have. We don’t have a lot of buildings. We have ideas for murals, but we kind of drive around looking for a place where we could possibly, you know, do a new one, where obviously a larger city has all kinds of possibilities,” Elaine Diffor the Walls of Wittenberg Vice President said.

While their murals are available for viewing 365 days of the year, over the next few weekends the group will be hosting their annual fall art show featuring local artists that haven’t been able to show their work for some time now due to the pandemic.

The art show will run from 11 to three on Saturdays and Sundays, September 19th- October 4th at the Walls of Wittenberg gallery.

Organizers encourage everyone to come down, check out the art show and then keep the fun going by taking a walk around town to see all the murals.

The art show is free to all. Masks are required to enter the building. Capacity will also be limited.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

News

National Bobblehead Museum unveils Bart Starr bobbleheads

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled four officially bobbleheads featuring Green Bay Packers legend, Bart Starr.

Recipes

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Grilled apples

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Sepeda
This grilled apple recipe will have your family asking for dessert first!

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Friday, September 18, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Friday, September 18, 2020.

Latest News

News

Obesity among US adults hits all-time high, report says

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The report also found that childhood obesity is on the rise.

News

Community Partners Campus in search of a permanent home

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Eight different non-profit organizations in Wausau may soon have their own home, but right now the issue is finding a permanent building for them.

News

President Trump gives speech at CWA

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Love Island will not air again

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Love Island will not be reaired on Newschannel 7.

News

Congressional candidate Zunker says Trump rally is dangerous due to COVID cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
7th Congressional democratic candidate Tricia Zunker issued a statement Thursday night calling out President Trump and Rep. Tom Tiffany for taking part in a campaign rally in Mosinee.

News

Wausau School District breaks ground on new school forest learning center

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Area students can look forward to new opportunities at the Wausau School Forest.