Advertisement

US bans WeChat, TikTok citing national security

This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. Microsoft says its bid to buy popular video-sharing app TikTok has been rejected, removing a leading suitor for the Chinese-owned app a week before President Donald Trump promises to follow through with a plan to ban it in the U.S.
This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. Microsoft says its bid to buy popular video-sharing app TikTok has been rejected, removing a leading suitor for the Chinese-owned app a week before President Donald Trump promises to follow through with a plan to ban it in the U.S.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will ban the use of the Chinese app WeChat on Sunday citing national security concerns.

Downloads of the the app TikTok, owned by the same company, will be banned at the same time, and use of that platform will be banned in the U.S. by Nov. 12. But Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said early Friday on Fox Business News that access to that app may be possible if certain safeguards are in place.

“At the President’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens' personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations,” Ross said in a prepared statement.

The government said its order, previously announced by President Donald Trump in August, will “combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens' personal data.”

Some security experts have raised concerns that ByteDance Ltd., the Chinese company that owns TikTok, would maintain access to information on the 100 million TikTok users in the United States, creating a security risk.

Like most social networks, TikTok collects user data and moderates users' posts. It grabs users' locations and messages and tracks what they watch to figure out how best to target ads to them.

Similar concerns apply to U.S.-based social networks such as Facebook and Twitter, but Chinese ownership adds an extra wrinkle because the Chinese government could order companies to help it gather intelligence.

TikTok says it does not store U.S. user data in China and that it would not give user data to the government. But experts say the Chinese government can get any information it wants from companies there.

The action is the Trump administration’s latest attempt to weaken influence from China, a rising economic superpower. Since taking office in 2017, Trump has waged a trade war with China, blocked mergers involving Chinese companies and stifled the business of Chinese firms like Huawei, a maker of phones and telecom equipment. China-backed hackers, meanwhile, have been blamed for data breaches of U.S. federal databases and the credit agency Equifax, and the Chinese government strictly limits what U.S. tech companies can do in China.

Republican and Democratic lawmaker concerns about TikTok include its vulnerability to censorship and misinformation campaigns, and the safety of user data and children’s privacy. But the administration has provided no specific evidence that TikTok has made U.S. users' data available to the Chinese government.

Officials point to the hypothetical threat that lies in the Chinese government’s ability to demand cooperation from Chinese companies.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

AP Exclusive: More migrant women say they didn’t OK surgery

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT
An Associated Press review of medical records for four women and interviews with lawyers revealed growing allegations that Dr. Mahendra Amin performed surgeries and other procedures on detained immigrants that they never sought or didn’t fully understand.

National

Florida man survives alligator attack while walking dog

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WPTV Staff
Mark Johnson recounts the frightening moments when he was grabbed by a gator while walking his dog, Rex, near a canal behind his home.

National

Florida man survives alligator attack while walking dog

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
A Florida man’s quick actions saved his life after he was attacked by an eight-foot alligator.

National Politics

Trump rails against history lessons

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
During a Constitution Day speech at the National Archives Museum on Thursday, Trump blamed school curricula for inciting race-related protests.

Latest News

National

Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A firefighter has died battling a wildfire in California that officials say was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby’s gender.

National Politics

Barr's comments on COVID lockdowns draw criticism

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Attorney General William Barr drew fire for his comments comparing coronavirus lockdowns to slavery.

National Politics

Trump blasts lessons about racism and slavery, plans ‘patriotic education’ commission

Updated: 1 hours ago
During a Constitution Day speech at the National Archives Museum on Thursday, Trump blamed school curricula for inciting race-related protests.

Recipes

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Grilled apples

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Sepeda
This grilled apple recipe will have your family asking for dessert first!

National Politics

Study: Ending census early will cost Florida, Montana seats

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ending the 2020 census at the end of September instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Friday, September 18, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Friday, September 18, 2020.