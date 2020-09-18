The road to managing a prostate cancer diagnosis

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Receiving a cancer diagnosis is one of the most terrifying experiences someone can have. Unfortunately, with one in nine men suffering from prostate cancer in his lifetime, many of us personally know someone who has been diagnosed, will be diagnosed or is currently undergoing treatment for this condition.

In honor of September’s Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, we want to bring attention to more than just the fact that regular prostate exams can help diagnose the condition, and there’s a lot more to know about the disease that can help patients make informed decisions about their care during this scary time.

The good news is prostate cancer is highly treatable and there are several options available based on the person’s age, health and personal preference.

On Friday, Dr. Steven Finkelstein, radiation oncologist, Florida Cancer Affiliates/The US Oncology Network joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss this important topic and a treatment option that helps reduce side effects of radiation therapy.

