Advertisement

The road to managing a prostate cancer diagnosis

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Receiving a cancer diagnosis is one of the most terrifying experiences someone can have. Unfortunately, with one in nine men suffering from prostate cancer in his lifetime, many of us personally know someone who has been diagnosed, will be diagnosed or is currently undergoing treatment for this condition.

In honor of September’s Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, we want to bring attention to more than just the fact that regular prostate exams can help diagnose the condition, and there’s a lot more to know about the disease that can help patients make informed decisions about their care during this scary time.

The good news is prostate cancer is highly treatable and there are several options available based on the person’s age, health and personal preference.

On Friday, Dr. Steven Finkelstein, radiation oncologist, Florida Cancer Affiliates/The US Oncology Network joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss this important topic and a treatment option that helps reduce side effects of radiation therapy.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 case confirmed at Mountain Bay Elementary School

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Mountain Bay Elementary School principal confirmed Friday that someone tested positive for COVID-19.

News

WIAC cancels sports through end of 2020, UWSP sports affected

Updated: 24 minutes ago
WIAC cancels sports through end of 2020, UWSP sports affected

News

Mild, dry weather perfect for contractors, outside workers

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Mild, dry weather perfect for contractors, outside workers

News

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

Latest News

News

Wishes for Books Giveaway: 1000 Classrooms Will Win

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

Deep Bench: Importance of screenings for prostate cancer

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Contractors enjoying warmer weather

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Workforce Development Secretary resigns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Gov. Tony Evers today announced he has asked for and received resignation from Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman. Secretary Frostman’s resignation is effective immediately. Department of Corrections (DOC) Deputy Secretary Amy Pechacek will lead the transition until the new secretary is appointed.

News

Free COVID-19 testing offered Sept. 22 in Stevens Point

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin National Guard will be offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until tests run out.

News

Forecasters run out of storm names in busy hurricane season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area and was of someone who was involved in storm cleanup.