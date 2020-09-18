Teachers can win a library of books for their classrooms: Enter by Sept. 21

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The pandemic is providing numerous challenges for teachers and parents doing their best to help children continue to learn. That’s why My Wish for U.S. is launching a special program sponsored by the nonprofit First Book, American Heritage Chocolate and MARS Wrigley. The campaign is now accepting submissions for the Wishes For Books giveaway, in which more than 1,000 classrooms will win a library of books to help inspire civic engagement.

To enter, teachers at Title I schools can share their classroom’s wish for the future of the country on the digital platform, My Wish For U.S.

On NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Friday, Kisha Dimbo of First Book talked about the many educational challenges currently facing the nation and in particular children in need, the importance of reading and how teachers can win a complete library of books.

It’s estimated that 20,000 books will be gifted as part of this amazing campaign. You’ll also learn about the history of commitment to education by American Heritage Chocolate, a Mars Wrigley brand and the Mars family’s long-standing legacy and their support of First Book’s work in communities in need.

To enter to win visit www.mywishforus.com/

