Sheriff’s Department reports no major incidents at Trump rally

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday’s rally for President Trump at the Central Wisconsin Airport was without incident.

Chief Deputy Chad Billeb said because this was Trump’s second visit to CWA it helped the department’s planning.

“I have to give a lot of credit to Brian Grefe and Mark Cihlar at the airport. They did a great job of helping us prepare for and mitigate many of the challenges we anticipated. I don’t think we could have asked for the event to go much smoother than it did,” explained Billeb by email Friday.

He said the traffic flow went smoothly given the number of people in attendance.

