REPORT: Giannis Antetokounmpo wins 2019-20 NBA MVP

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after he scored against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after he scored against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the 2019-20 NBA Most Valuable Player.

Antetokounmpo is the 12th player in NBA history to win back-to-back MVP awards. He is also only the second player ever to win multiple MVP awards and the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Giannis was named the MVP over James Harden (Houston Rockets) and LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers).

The 25-year-old averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

