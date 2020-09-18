REPORT: Giannis Antetokounmpo wins 2019-20 NBA MVP

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the 2019-20 NBA Most Valuable Player.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has won his second consecutive MVP award, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2020

Antetokounmpo is the 12th player in NBA history to win back-to-back MVP awards. He is also only the second player ever to win multiple MVP awards and the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Giannis was named the MVP over James Harden (Houston Rockets) and LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers).

The 25-year-old averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

