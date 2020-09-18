Rep. Ron Kind helps introduce Dairy Pricing and Policy Act

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Third District Congressman Ron Kind is one of a group of Congressmen who have introduced the Dairy Pricing and Policy Act. According to Wisconsin Farmers' Union officials, who helped draft the bill, it would direct the USDA to set up a Dairy pricing and Policy Commission to make legislative, agency, and market based recommendations that would improve milk prices and dairy farm profitability. The measure would direct that commission to study, among other issues, the decreasing real value of dairy farmer milk prices and income, the economic and policy causes for the falling number of small and medium sized dairy farms, the effects of declining dairy farm numbers on rural communities and the major causes for consolidation in the dairy industry.

Bayer Ag isn’t the only major farm chemical company battling in court to keep its products on the market. Corteva Ag’s Enlist Duo herbicide might be back in the courts soon. That’s because some consumer groups have filed for a re-hearing on the product after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled earlier in favor of the product’s registration. The groups want a re-hearing before 11 judges rather than just 3 in the 9th Circuit.

Later this morning Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is expected to announce the terms for a second Coronavirus Food Assistance program. Early reports say the program will include $14 billion in direct aid to farmers and sign-up could begin as early as next week. Those reports also say the plan would try to make up for farmer losses from April 15th through the end of the year.

Not all major agriculture events in the state have been cancelled. World Beef Expo, held each year at the Wisconsin State Fair Park near Milwaukee is happening. The show will run next week September 24th through the 27th. Organizers say registrations for the show are strong with over 20 different beef breeds represented this year.

Collin Weltzien of Arcadia, immediate past president of the Wisconsin FFA has a big job. He has been chosen to be the chair of the 2020 National FFA Officer Nominating Committee for next month’s National FFA Convention. That means he will lead the team interviewing candidates from across the country and selecting the final 6 who make up the new national officer team.

