President Trump supporters respond to Mosinee speech

President Trump addresses the crowd at his campaign rally in Mosinee, Wis.
President Trump addresses the crowd at his campaign rally in Mosinee, Wis.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:37 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - President Trump’s visit to Mosinee on Thursday was the fifth time an active President visited central Wisconsin, the second trip for President Trump to the region.

Supporters of the President from all over the state and nation flocked to Mosinee’s Central Wisconsin Airport for the ‘Make America Great Again’ rally, which included speeches from former 7th Congressional Congressman Sean Duffy as well as Rep. Tom Tiffany who currently holds the seat.

President Trump then took to the stage shortly after 8:00 and spoke for just over an hour and a half.

“It was awesome,” exclaimed Marshfield resident Chuck Scherr. “It was really good to hear that he’s for us.”

The President addressed several different topics during his speech including gun control, jobs, foreign trade and the COVID-19 pandemic; the President saying a vaccine will be delivered before the end of the year, if not sooner.

The President said rates of the virus are going down, this as Wisconsin recorded a record new number of positive cases on the day of the rally.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign released a statement late Thursday saying in part, “President Trump hosted a rally with little-to-no social distancing. We are eight months into this pandemic and Trump still has no plan to get it under control.”

Supporters of the President didn’t voice that same concern.

“I really appreciate everything that President trump has done for us, the American people,” said Micah Roberts who made the trip to Mosinee from Mukwonago. “He has fulfilled his promises and gone above.”

“I just love hearing him speak,” added Brenden Fecker of Stratford. “He’s Pro-America. Who doesn’t love Pro-America?”

Along with the thousands of supporters at the event, a small group of protesters were present outside the event following the President’s speech, holding up signs and voicing their displeasure of President Trump and his visit to Mosinee.

