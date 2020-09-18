Advertisement

Park Falls Police investigating man’s concerning behavior, info sought

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Park Falls Police Department is looking to make contact with a person that’s causing concern among parents.

Police say on Sept. 8, a man in a white car made contact with high school and middle school athletes. The man pulled up in his vehicle and said he wanted to know where the hospital was. While speaking with the boy, the boy’s father drove over, that’s when the man drove away.

On Sept. 16, two boys were riding bikes on Saunders Avenue. A man in a white car asked if they wanted to race. The boys said the man indicated he give them a prize if they raced to his house. The boys ignored the man and rode away.

Chequamegon District employees also say the man was parked near the school a month ago.

Police say the man’s intentions are unclear but called his behavior concerning.

Police believe the vehicle is a 4-door Buick LeSabre with a cracked windshield and damaged driver’s side headlamp. If you see the vehicle, you’re asked to get the license plate information and call the police at 715-762-2446.

Please read the attached press release and contact us if you have any additional information. Thank you!

Posted by Park Falls Police Department on Friday, September 18, 2020

