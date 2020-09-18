Advertisement

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Grilled apples

Every Friday tune into Sunrise 7 as the team takes you from grocery aisle to dinner table.
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It’s Friday which means another sizzling segment of Grilling with Sunrise 7!

On Friday, September 18, Gary “The Griller” Stockwell of Lamb’s Fresh Market joined Sunrise 7 to sweeten up your next grilling adventure. As a true symbol of fall, there’s nothing better than local sweet apples. This grilled apple recipe will have your family asking for dessert first!

INGREDIENTS

4 apples

1 cup water

1/2 cup lemon juice

4 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

RECIPE

In a small bowl, combine the cinnamon, salt, and sugar. Preheat grill to 350 (medium temperature)Core apples and cut them into slices about 1/4′ thick. Combine the water and lemon juice in a large bowl and add the apple slices (this keeps the apples from turning brown) Place apples on the grill and cook them about 6 minutes per side turning once. When finished, place the apples on a platter and sprinkle them with the sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Top them with ice cream, whipped cream, or caramel sauce. Enjoy!

