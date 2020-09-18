Advertisement

Workforce Development Secretary resigns

Caleb Frostman
Caleb Frostman(Caleb Frostman Twitter profile)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers says the Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman has resigned. According to a news release, Department of Corrections Deputy Secretary Amy Pechacek will lead the transition until the new secretary is appointed. Friday, Gov. Evers called for Frostman’s resignation.

“People across our state are struggling to make ends meet, and it is unacceptable that Wisconsinites continue to wait for the support they need during these challenging times,” stated Gov. Evers. “It is clear that our unemployment system has faced historic levels of claims these past few months, hindered in part by antiquated technology we inherited, and processes designed by Republicans to make it harder for folks to get these benefits.”

Wisconsin has faced record unemployment during the pandemic.

According to a news release, more than 130 DWD employees have been reassigned to the Unemployment Insurance Division. In total, the DWD now has more than 1,500 individuals working on UI cases, a 250% increase from 600 individuals previously.

“We have continued to add additional state resources to support the DWD, but it is clear that we must have change if we are going to address these problems to get folks their benefits faster. I am confident Deputy Secretary Pechacek has the leadership and skillsets we need to begin to identify solutions to these issues and to get to work making sure folks across our state can get the resources they need. I appreciate Secretary Frostman’s service to our state and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Free COVID-19 testing offered Sept. 22 in Stevens Point

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin National Guard will be offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until tests run out.

News

Forecasters run out of storm names in busy hurricane season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area and was of someone who was involved in storm cleanup.

News

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

News

DHS reports 2,533 new COVID cases, 7 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports another daily record increase in positive COVID-19 cases. The state reported 2,533 new coronavirus cases Friday.

Latest News

News

Sheriff’s Department reports no major incidents at Trump rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday’s rally for President Trump at the Central Wisconsin Airport was without incident.

News

DNR estimates wolf population up about 13%

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin wildlife officials estimate that the state’s wolf population has increased by about 13%.

News

Wisconsin awarded $16.7 million to counter addictions to opioids and stimulants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
A $16.7 million federal grant has been given to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to help reduce drug-related deaths.

News

COVID measures could keep flu in check this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The same measures we've been using to slow the spread of COVID-19 – like mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing – can also help stop the spread of flu.

College

WIAC suspends sports through calendar year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced that all winter sports events scheduled through Dec. 31 have been suspended.

News

Why are some COVID-19 patients suffering for months?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jillian Angeline
“We need the help, the medical attention, the awareness,” said long-hauler Gina Assaf.