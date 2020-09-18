Workforce Development Secretary resigns

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers says the Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman has resigned. According to a news release, Department of Corrections Deputy Secretary Amy Pechacek will lead the transition until the new secretary is appointed. Friday, Gov. Evers called for Frostman’s resignation.

“People across our state are struggling to make ends meet, and it is unacceptable that Wisconsinites continue to wait for the support they need during these challenging times,” stated Gov. Evers. “It is clear that our unemployment system has faced historic levels of claims these past few months, hindered in part by antiquated technology we inherited, and processes designed by Republicans to make it harder for folks to get these benefits.”

Wisconsin has faced record unemployment during the pandemic.

According to a news release, more than 130 DWD employees have been reassigned to the Unemployment Insurance Division. In total, the DWD now has more than 1,500 individuals working on UI cases, a 250% increase from 600 individuals previously.

“We have continued to add additional state resources to support the DWD, but it is clear that we must have change if we are going to address these problems to get folks their benefits faster. I am confident Deputy Secretary Pechacek has the leadership and skillsets we need to begin to identify solutions to these issues and to get to work making sure folks across our state can get the resources they need. I appreciate Secretary Frostman’s service to our state and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

