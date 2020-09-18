Advertisement

Gadsden County residents experience heavy flooding during Hurricane Sally

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Sally wreaked havoc in Gadsden County as flood waters washed out roads and inundated neighborhoods.

Residents in the area say they are still dealing with the fallout from Wednesday’s storm as they try to clean up any damage.

On Flagler Street in Quincy, some residents say they saw knee to waist deep water and it was nothing like they’ve ever seen during any other storm system.

Marlinda Johnson who has lived on Flagler Street for decades took video as some of her neighbors make their way through the floodwaters.

Johnson tells WCTV her home was the only home on her block that saw flooding inside the home.

“It felt like I was totally overtaken with emotion I haven’t had a chance to process it yet because as I look around my house the smell in here is horrible it’s just disheartening,” said Johnson.

Johnson’s neighbor Helen Jackson says the water did not flood her home but was close to seeping through.

“The water was up to the stop step my top steps about to come into my house and we had…it was so much water in my front yard it was like it was a pond,” said Helen Jackson.

Jackson says during the storm she was also fearful for her life and her family’s life.

“I was scared to go to sleep because I was afraid if I went to sleep and woke up my house was going to be destroyed with water and I don’t want nobody to have the kind of feeling that you can’t go to sleep in your own home,” said Jackson.

Both are now bracing themselves if another flood were to come through their area.

Johnson and Jackson say they hope to receive help from the city and county so floodwaters don’t damage their homes in the future.

