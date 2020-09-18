Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing offered Sept. 22 in Stevens Point

COVID testing (File)
COVID testing (File)(WTOK)
By Heather Poltrock
Sep. 18, 2020
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin National Guard will be offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until tests run out.

According to a news release, testing is in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Portage County and throughout the state.

Drive-up testing will be available at Portage County Health and Human Services, in the back parking lot, at 817 Whiting Avenue in Stevens Point. Drivers should access Whiting Avenue off of River View Ave/HH.

Testing is offered to all Portage County and Wisconsin residents ages 5 and older who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19, or, are demonstrating one or more of the following symptoms:

fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, chills, or muscle aches.

No appointment is necessary, and testing is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Generally, test results are known within 48 hours of samples being submitted.

Participants will be asked to provide a current address, identify the county of residence, a phone number, and answer screening questions. Participants are to remain in their vehicles at all times.

