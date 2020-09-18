Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Warmer next week

Frost likely today and tomorrow morning for some
WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Sep. 18, 2020
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures remain below average for the next few days before we see warmer temps returning for the end of the weekend and next week. Afternoon highs only reach the mid to upper 50s and low 60s today with a light northeasterly breeze from the northeast at around 5mph.

This morning is a cold one, as temperatures are starting out in the 20s and 30s. This is leading to frost/freeze, especially north of 29. South of 29, temperatures are still creeping into the mid to upper 30s for some, this is still leading to some patchy frost south of 29 as well.

Tonight, mostly clear skies will remain, and that will allow temperatures to fall into the low 30s again for many northern communities. We are expecting another round of potential frost tomorrow morning north of 29. There is still a chance for patchy frost south of 29 tomorrow, but just like this morning, it will not be as common as some of our northern friends.

There is not much in the way of rain chances for the week ahead as the dry and sunny pattern looks to continue. This will eventually bring warmer temperatures by the time we reach Sunday. Next week we briefly bounce back into the low to mid 70s in the middle of the week.

