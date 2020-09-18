Edgar football rises together

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Jerry Sinz is entering his 46th season as Edgar’s head coach. His players say that even though he is 70-years-old, he is ready for kick-off. Sinz has already laid out the team’s motto.

“Rise as one,” said Edgar senior defensive tackle RJ Knetter.

“Rise as one,” said Edgar senior lineman Max Larson.

A perfect adage to live by during a season with so many unknowns.

“We just wanna be as one team and overcome all these challenges and differences that we’ve had the last six months,” said Larson.

“All summer we have just been kind of learning each other again,” said Knetter.

Rise as one doesn’t just mean working together on the field. There are standards that Sinz has set for the team off the gridiron.

“He’s been trying to keep us all healthy,” said Larson. “That’s his number one priority.”

The Wildcats want to claim back what they believe they own.

“The conference championship is definitely our top goal right now,” said Knetter. “It would be nice to get a shutout every game.”

Ultimately, the stat line isn’t going to be what makes this team memorable.

“Whatever happens this year in football season, we’re gonna be remembered as a team that has overcome so many obstacles, already,” said Knetter. “It would just be very nice to make coach Sinz proud and do as best as we can on the field as well.”

The Wildcats open their season on Sept. 25th at home against Athens.

