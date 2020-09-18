DHS reports 2,533 new COVID cases, 7 deaths

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports another daily record increase in positive COVID-19 cases. The state reported 2,533 new coronavirus cases Friday.

Since Feb. 5, there have been 97,279 coronavirus cases. Currently, there are 12,839 active cases.

DHS received 13,067 test results with 19.38% coming back positive, the highest positive rate for a day with more than 10,000 test results.

Wisconsin is averaging 1,576 cases a day over the past seven days.

The state reported seven more deaths, bringing COVID-19′s death toll to 1,238. That’s 1.27% of known cases, which is a new low.

