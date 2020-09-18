Advertisement

COVID-19 case confirmed at Mountain Bay Elementary School

By Ashley Hommer
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mountain Bay Elementary School principal confirmed Friday that someone tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, Principal Kari Wagner said the school is actively working with the Marathon County Health Department and will take the steps necessary to protect the health of students and staff.

Per their established protocols, officials are thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the school to control the spread of illness.

The letter goes on to say someone from the Marathon County Health Department may reach out to parents with questions as they work to quickly identify, notify, and quarantine any students or staff who may have come into close contact with the affected person and who may be at risk of getting sick.

