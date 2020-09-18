Contractors are enjoying the warmer fall temperatures.

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Local contractors are enjoying the warmer and dryer weather in north central Wisconsin.

“We don’t have to worry about frost and there’s no rain in the forecast. For construction companies that’s ideal,” Sara Lang from Lang and Son LLC said.

The 60 and 70 degree days are right in the sweet spot for roofers, especially when working with asphalt.

“For asphalt roofs you at least want it to be above 40 degrees because that’s the ideal temperature for shingles to seal. You don’t want it hotter than 90 degrees because the shingles then get too soft,” Lang added.

If the weather gets too cold, the roofers will have to wait till the spring to work on the asphalt projects. But there are some materials that they can work with year round.

“Metal roofing is another product that we do, it doesn’t matter. We can do it in the winter because it’s mechanically fastened so the temperature doesn’t matter,” Lang explained.

The mild weather has allowed companies to catch up on extra projects this year as this roofing season has proven to be exceptionally busy despite COVID-19.

“You didn’t know if people were going to do projects around their home. But quite honestly we’ve been extremely busy and other contractors have made the comment as well that this has been quite a busy year,” Lang said.

