Advertisement

Contractors are enjoying the warmer fall temperatures.

The warm and dry weather is allowing contractors to work on temperature dependent projects
Contractors roofing in Edgar.
Contractors roofing in Edgar.(WSAW)
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Local contractors are enjoying the warmer and dryer weather in north central Wisconsin.

“We don’t have to worry about frost and there’s no rain in the forecast. For construction companies that’s ideal,” Sara Lang from Lang and Son LLC said.

The 60 and 70 degree days are right in the sweet spot for roofers, especially when working with asphalt.

“For asphalt roofs you at least want it to be above 40 degrees because that’s the ideal temperature for shingles to seal. You don’t want it hotter than 90 degrees because the shingles then get too soft,” Lang added.

If the weather gets too cold, the roofers will have to wait till the spring to work on the asphalt projects. But there are some materials that they can work with year round.

“Metal roofing is another product that we do, it doesn’t matter. We can do it in the winter because it’s mechanically fastened so the temperature doesn’t matter,” Lang explained.

The mild weather has allowed companies to catch up on extra projects this year as this roofing season has proven to be exceptionally busy despite COVID-19.

“You didn’t know if people were going to do projects around their home. But quite honestly we’ve been extremely busy and other contractors have made the comment as well that this has been quite a busy year,” Lang said.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Monk Gardens hosts after school program for students

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Monk Gardens in Wausau has started a “After School in the Gardens” program happening every Mon.-Thur. from 4-6 pm.

Local

Birds in Art 2020 is unstoppable from the pandemic in its 45th annual event

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
The 45th annual Birds in Art exhibition is back, with a few changes this year amid the pandemic.

Local

A not-so-Artrageous Weekend

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
|
By Emily Davies
The weekend of Sept. 12, 2020 was supposed to be an explosive weekend of art in Wausau. Then, the pandemic hit. Now, Artrageous Weekend, typically the last large event in Wausau for the summer, is almost nonexistent, much like the numerous other summer events of 2020.

Community

Theaters implement changes, reopen to the public

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
The Cosmo theater in Merrill has officially been open a week after closing for the “Safer at Home” order. Both the owners and customers are excited to be back.

Latest News

Consumer

How to nail that online interview

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
Author speaker and life, business, fitness expert Gail Kasper offers tips to connect, control and conquer the online interview.

Community

Mountain Terrace celebrates return of veteran breakfast

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
The Mountain terrace living center hosted their veteran's breakfast after being on break from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community

Parents from Wausau School District hold press conference about in-person learning

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
On Wednesday families from the Wausau School District discussed some of their issues with the virtual start to the 2020 school year.

Community

Local Red Cross volunteers helping with Hurricane Laura aftermath

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Local central Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers are helping out in hurricane Laura aftermath.

News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in September with some changes

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting people in Wausau to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 26th.

Community

Stevens Point trading card shop sells case of cards for $1.79 million

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Larry Fritsch Cards fetched $1.79 million in an auction for an unopened case of 1986 and 1987 Fleer cards that could have up to 36 Michael Jordan rookie cards.