Congressional candidate Zunker says Trump rally is dangerous due to COVID cases

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 7th Congressional democratic candidate Tricia Zunker issued a statement Thursday night calling out President Trump and Rep. Tom Tiffany for taking part in a campaign rally in Mosinee.

“Marathon County had a record-high number of cases today and President Trump, along with my opponent Rep. Tiffany, are holding a dangerous super spreader campaign event in Mosinee. Leaders are supposed to set an example; this event is not safe. President Trump should not be here holding a dangerous super spreader event; he and Rep. Tiffany should be in Washington working on fixing the problems we have due to this pandemic. President Trump’s response to COVID-19 has been a total failure. Had he listened to the experts, been honest with the American people and encouraged wearing masks immediately, we wouldn’t be in the situation we are in today,” Zunker stated.

"We are more alike than we are different in Wisconsin and in Marathon County. And the problems that exist because of the pandemic are hurting everybody- Democrats, Independents and Republicans alike; we all want nothing more than to get back to normal. This pandemic was avoidable. Over 200,000 lives have been lost; that’s over 200,000 grieving families. President Trump and Rep. Tiffany need to get to work and stop holding these dangerous campaign events until the pandemic is over. They are putting Wisconsin lives at risk tonight with this event. "

A campaign staffer told NewsChannel 7 an estimated 5,000 people were in attendance.

