Vice President Mike Pence to visit Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WSAW) - Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Eau Claire next Thursday. It will be Pence’s fourth visit to Wisconsin in just as many weeks.

Pence will visit Midwest Manufacturing and deliver remarks at a Made In America event, focusing on the importance of manufacturing in the United States.

Additional details about the visit have not been released.

