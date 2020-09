WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Vesper has voted to hold trick-or-treating on Oct. 31. According to a post on the village’s Facebook page, the vote was unanimous.

Trick-or-treating hours are from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Village residents that do not want to participate are reminded to not turn on their porch lights.

