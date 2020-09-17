Advertisement

Vendors travel the state selling Trump 2020 merchandise

By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - As many supporters of President Trump flock to central Wisconsin for the President’s campaign rally, set to take place at 8:00 PM Thursday at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, vendors are also in the area making a living selling Trump 2020 merchandise.

Pete Frank sells cars and fireworks in the Fond du Lac area. When COVID-19 caused those industries to slow, he spoke with a friend in the carnival industry who started selling Trump merchandise when his business was impacted by the pandemic.

“He told me I should get into it,” said Frank, adding business has been great. “Very, very steady; very busy. Very interesting.”

Frank has spent the last two months traveling to cities all around Wisconsin selling the merchandise with his girlfriend, Jennifer Werner.

“Selling Trump merchandise, along with other merchandise like blue line and red line. Cups, glasses, koozies, flags,” Werner explained. "We just rolled with it; did really, really, really well the first stand that we had and then we ended up growing to three Trump trailers and it has just been taking off since.

The operation has two trailers in central Wisconsin this week, one in Mosinee, run by Frank and Werner, and another in Rib Mountain, run by Brian Karschney.

“They’re like little mini vacations with a little bit of work put in it,” Karschney said, referring to the trips throughout the state he has made with Frank and Werner over the past two months. “I’ve never really been that political, but since we started doing this, you hear people say ‘Thank you for being here, thank you for what you’re doing,’ just getting the silent majority to not be so silent anymore.”

He says it’s not just the money and the ability to support a candidate he believes in that makes him enjoy the job, but the ability to help others show their support and make their voices heard through the merchandise that they purchase.

“What’s great is when we roll up into a town and you don’t really see too much Trump stuff up; sometimes you do,” Karschney said. “When we leave, it’s ridiculous. It’s everywhere.”

Both trailers in Rib Mountain and Mosinee will be open throughout the weekend. Where they’ll head to next is still unknown.

“I look at it as a strategy, I kind of watch what others are doing,” Frank explained. “If the need is there, we’ll be there.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Wausau Safe Elections Task Force confirms drive-thru voting option

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
The City of Wausau will offer an early, drive-thru voting option for registered voters on October 23 from 3 pm to 7 pm and October 24 from 8 am to 3 pm.

Local

Marathon County prepares for another presidential visit from Donald Trump

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
|
By Emily Davies
Numerous agencies, organizations, and companies in Marathon County are preparing for President Donald Trump to campaign in Mosinee Thursday night.

News

Pres. Trump will make campaign stop in Mosinee Friday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Hommer
President Donald Trump is planning a campaign stop in Mosinee on September 18th.

News

Pence talks national security in Janesville; Trump flies to Mosinee Thursday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The Republican ticket bookends the work week with visits on Monday and Friday.

Latest News

News

Sen. Johnson says Trump deserves multiple Nobel Peace prizes

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT
The Republican senator from Wisconsin says that President Trump deserves to win more than one Nobel Peace Prize for his “leadership” and “brilliant negotiating strategy” in foreign diplomacy and reaching peace agreements.

Politics

Team Trump Bus Tour makes stop in Stevens Point

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
With just 50 days until Election Day, the Team Trump Bus made a stop in Stevens Point on Sunday as a part of a three-day, 15-stop tour across Wisconsin.

News

Looking ahead to Trump’s Mosinee visit, Central Wisconsin a focal point once again

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By Naomi Kowles
President Trump is set to campaign next Friday in his second presidential visit to Mosinee in less than two years.

News

VP Pence to visit Janesville Monday

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Wisconsin Monday as part of the Make America Great Again! Event.

News

Wisconsin Supreme Court temporarily blocks printing absentee ballots

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT
|
By Scott Bauer
The court, in a 4-3 decision split along ideological lines, said no ballots can be sent immediately.

State

Marquette Law Poll shows shifting attitudes towards coronavirus

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT
|
By Emily Davies
The latest Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday showed shifting attitudes towards the coronavirus and its impacts and what people are thinking about the presidential election and its candidates.