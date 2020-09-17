Vendors travel the state selling Trump 2020 merchandise

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - As many supporters of President Trump flock to central Wisconsin for the President’s campaign rally, set to take place at 8:00 PM Thursday at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, vendors are also in the area making a living selling Trump 2020 merchandise.

Pete Frank sells cars and fireworks in the Fond du Lac area. When COVID-19 caused those industries to slow, he spoke with a friend in the carnival industry who started selling Trump merchandise when his business was impacted by the pandemic.

“He told me I should get into it,” said Frank, adding business has been great. “Very, very steady; very busy. Very interesting.”

Frank has spent the last two months traveling to cities all around Wisconsin selling the merchandise with his girlfriend, Jennifer Werner.

“Selling Trump merchandise, along with other merchandise like blue line and red line. Cups, glasses, koozies, flags,” Werner explained. "We just rolled with it; did really, really, really well the first stand that we had and then we ended up growing to three Trump trailers and it has just been taking off since.

The operation has two trailers in central Wisconsin this week, one in Mosinee, run by Frank and Werner, and another in Rib Mountain, run by Brian Karschney.

“They’re like little mini vacations with a little bit of work put in it,” Karschney said, referring to the trips throughout the state he has made with Frank and Werner over the past two months. “I’ve never really been that political, but since we started doing this, you hear people say ‘Thank you for being here, thank you for what you’re doing,’ just getting the silent majority to not be so silent anymore.”

He says it’s not just the money and the ability to support a candidate he believes in that makes him enjoy the job, but the ability to help others show their support and make their voices heard through the merchandise that they purchase.

“What’s great is when we roll up into a town and you don’t really see too much Trump stuff up; sometimes you do,” Karschney said. “When we leave, it’s ridiculous. It’s everywhere.”

Both trailers in Rib Mountain and Mosinee will be open throughout the weekend. Where they’ll head to next is still unknown.

“I look at it as a strategy, I kind of watch what others are doing,” Frank explained. “If the need is there, we’ll be there.”

