UPDATE: 4 people hospitalized following shooting in Mayville

Multiple roads are blocked off in Mayville, Wisconsin due to a large police presence.
Multiple roads are blocked off in Mayville, Wisconsin due to a large police presence.(WKOW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MAYVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: Authorities say four people have been flown to area trauma centers following a shooting incident in Mayville Wednesday night.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call regarding a shooting incident at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday at the Spring Glen apartments on Horicon Street in Mayville.

The apartments are listed as an affordable rental housing community.

When emergency crews arrived, they found four patients, and life saving measures were performed.

The Sheriff’s Office says all four people were flown to hospitals.

At this time, authorities say there is currently no threat to the public due to all involved individuals being accounted for.

Law enforcement has secured the scene, and Horicon Street, also known as Wisconsin Highway 28, will be closed from Clark Street to County TW while an investigation is underway.

More information is expected to be released sometime on Thursday.

ORIGINAL POST: WisDOT reports all lanes of east and westbound traffic of Wisconsin highway 28 in Mayville are currently closed.

According to 511, the closure is between County TW to Clark Street.

Our ABC affiliate in Madison, WKOW, reports there is a large police presence, and says the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The incident was first reported just before 8 p.m., and the closure is estimated to last for about two hours.

No other details were immediately provided.

Check back for more details as information becomes available.

