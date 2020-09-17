Supporters line up early for Thursday Trump rally

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There are already people in line to get into President Trump’s campaign rally Thursday in Mosinee.

Chaz Fuller of Marshfield arrived about 10:00 this morning to claim the first spot in line.

By the time gates open up at 5:00 pm tomorrow, he will have been waiting 31 hours.

“We’re not going to physically be able to have a tent out this year," Fuller said. "But we have our chairs, we have blankets, we have hand warmers, layers of clothes. And if we do get too cold, the next person just watches your spot and you can go to your car, or if you have a hotel room.”

“This event here will be the 28th I’ve done, this is the third one this month," said Rick Frazier, who drove more than 8 hours to Mosinee from New Bremen, Ohio. "We travel around, there’s three of us here, we travel together and other folks that come tonight.”

Fuller was actually the first in line for Donald Trump Jr.'s visit to Rothschild on Tuesday.

The President is expected to begin speaking at 8:00 pm on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.